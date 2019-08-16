Turlock cops look for minivan driver who exposed himself at Prime Shine car wash

Turlock Police are looking for this man they said exposed himself to a woman at a Prime Shine car wash last month. Turlock Police Department

The Turlock Police Department on Friday was looking for a man who exposed himself to a woman as she was vacuuming her vehicle at a car wash last month.

The incident occurred July 18 at the Prime Shine on North Golden State Boulevard, according to Turlock Police Sgt. Russ Holeman.

The 25-year-old victim spotted the man, parked three stalls away from her, standing outside his minivan wearing nothing but a shirt and sunglasses.

Holeman said the man got back inside his vehicle and as he was driving by said something to the effect of, “are you from around here.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The man was driving a blue Town and Country minivan with a license plate ending in 325.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.