Turlock man arrested for Tasing elderly relative

A Turlock man was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly Tasing an elderly relative multiple times.

The men were involved in a verbal argument in front of their home in the 3600 block of Colorado Avenue just before 6 a.m., said Sgt. Russ Holeman.

During the argument the suspect got a Taser out of his vehicle and used it on the 77-year-old victim multiple times.

Holeman said the two men continued to fight each other on the ground but eventually separated on their own.

He said the victim called the police and the suspect, 46-year-old Brian Kirkpatrick, waited for them to arrive and was cooperative with officers.

Holeman would not say what the men were arguing about or how they are related.

Kirkpatrick was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.