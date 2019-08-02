Turlock man fatally struck by vehicle after stepping out of his SUV on county road

Merced Sun-Star file

A Turlock man died Thursday night when he was hit by a vehicle shortly after stepping out of his SUV on Fulkerth Road because of a previous collision.

Justin Hefferon, 29, was eastbound on Fulkerth at about 11:30 p.m. when he was involved in a solo vehicle collision near North Commons Road, west of Turlock, said California Highway Patrol Officer Thomas Olsen.

Olsen did not have details about that collision or whether Hefferon was injured in it but said Hefferon subsequently got out of his Isuzu SUV and was hit by an eastbound vehicle, which fled the scene.

He died from his injuries.

No information about the hit and run vehicle or the driver was available Friday.