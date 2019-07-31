Turlock
Turlock man killed in collision ran stop at high speed, CHP says. Hughson woman hurt.
CHP works fatal accident south of Turlock
A speeding driver blew through a stop sign at an intersection south of Turlock on Tuesday afternoon, causing a collision that killed him and badly injured a Hughson woman, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash at West Bradbury and South Walnut roads, south of Turlock, was reported about 4:15 p.m. Walnut ends at the “T” intersection.
Officers determined that a Turlock man, age 42, was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla south on Walnut, approaching Bradbury at high speed. Jacklyn Frost, 58, of Hughson was heading west on Bradbury in a 2000 Toyota Tacoma pickup, at about 55 mph.
The Corolla driver entered the intersection against a stop sign and a painted white line limit, the CHP said. He did so at the same time Frost was passing Walnut, with no stop sign on Bradbury.
The front of the Tacoma struck the driver side of the Corolla. Both vehicles went out of control and struck a wood post and metal cable fence, the CHP incident summary said. The Corolla then struck an almond tree, causing fatal injuries to the driver, whose name has been withheld pending notification of family.
Frost suffered major injuries and was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, the CHP said.
Both drivers were wearing their safety restrains, and the CHP has not yet determined whether drugs or alcohol factored in the collision.
Comments