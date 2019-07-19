What’s happening Sunday at the Stanislaus County Fair

Modesto, Turlock FFA and 4-H show off their livestock at county fair From July 5 through the 21, young people gather from all over Stanislaus County to show the best of their livestock in hopes of bringing home some cash. The two weeks of competition culminate on Saturday and Sunday for an auction and grand awards. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From July 5 through the 21, young people gather from all over Stanislaus County to show the best of their livestock in hopes of bringing home some cash. The two weeks of competition culminate on Saturday and Sunday for an auction and grand awards.

Sunday, July 21, is the final day of the 2019 Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock. It’s Bud Light Day, with gifts for the first 1,000 guests. All guests get in free until 3 p.m., courtesy of Fox 40.

VARIETY FREE STAGE: Roberto Tapia, 8:30 p.m.

ARENA: AMP Motorsports Supercross, 6:30 p.m.

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHT: 4-H and FFA Awards Assembly, 9 a.m.

WHAT ELSE DAILY: Carnival, food booths, livestock area, commercial and other exhibits, magician, stingrays, Sky Trek Kids Zone, strolling acts and much more

HOURS: Gates open noon.; exhibit buildings close 11 p.m.; grounds and carnival close midnight

ADMISSION: $12 general, $7 for children 7 to 12 and seniors 65 and older, free for 6 and younger

WHERE: From Highway 99, exit at Fulkerth Road in Turlock and head east. For fairgrounds parking, turn right on Soderquist Road, or go past Soderquist for more parking; $8 per vehicle.

FREE BUSES: Local bus systems that serve the Turlock Transit Center are offering free rides throughout the fair. Passengers can transfer at the center to a free shuttle to the nearby fairgrounds.

INFORMATION: www.stancofair.com, 209-668-1333