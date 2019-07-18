What’s happening Friday at the Stanislaus County Fair

Fly high over the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock at night Fly high over the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock in this drone video shot on Thursday, July 12, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fly high over the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock in this drone video shot on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

Friday, July 19, is the eighth day of the 2019 Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock. It’s Modesto Nuts Night, with gifts for the first 1,000 guests.

VARIETY FREE STAGE: Magic!, 8:30 p.m.

ARENA: Tractor Pull Diesel and Smokers, 6:30 p.m.

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHT: Beef sale, 7 p.m.

WHAT ELSE DAILY: Carnival, food booths, livestock area, commercial and other exhibits, magician, stingrays, Sky Trek Kids Zone, strolling acts and much more

HOURS: Gates open 5 p.m.; exhibit buildings close 11 p.m.; grounds and carnival close midnight

ADMISSION: $12 general, $7 for children 7 to 12 and seniors 65 and older, free for 6 and younger

WHERE: From Highway 99, exit at Fulkerth Road in Turlock and head east. For fairgrounds parking, turn right on Soderquist Road, or go past Soderquist for more parking; $8 per vehicle.

FREE BUSES: Local bus systems that serve the Turlock Transit Center are offering free rides throughout the fair. Passengers can transfer at the center to a free shuttle to the nearby fairgrounds.

INFORMATION: www.stancofair.com, 209-668-1333