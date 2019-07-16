Turlock
What’s happening Wednesday at the Stanislaus County Fair
4-H serves up milkshakes at Stanislaus fair
Wednesday, July 17, is the sixth day of the 2019 Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock. It’s 209 Magazine Night, with gifts for the first 1,000 guests.
VARIETY FREE STAGE: Clay Walker, 8:30 p.m.
ARENA: Rodeo Games, 6:30 p.m.
WHAT ELSE DAILY: Carnival, food booths, livestock area, commercial and other exhibits, magician, stingrays, Sky Trek Kids Zone, strolling acts and much more
HOURS: Gates open 5 p.m.; exhibit buildings close 11 p.m.; grounds and carnival close midnight
ADMISSION: $12 general, $7 for children 7 to 12 and seniors 65 and older, free for 6 and younger
WHERE: From Highway 99, exit at Fulkerth Road in Turlock and head east. For fairgrounds parking, turn right on Soderquist Road, or go past Soderquist for more parking; $8 per vehicle.
FREE BUSES: Local bus systems that serve the Turlock Transit Center are offering free rides throughout the fair. Passengers can transfer at the center to a free shuttle to the nearby fairgrounds.
INFORMATION: www.stancofair.com, 209-668-1333
