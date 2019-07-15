Tuesday at the fair 0716

Tuesday, July 16, is the fifth day of the 2019 Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock. It’s 7Up Night, with $4 off adult admission and $2 off unlimited ride wristband.

VARIETY FREE STAGE: En Vogue, 8:30 p.m.





ARENA: Destruction Derby Apocalypse, 6:30 p.m.

WHAT ELSE DAILY: Carnival, food booths, livestock area, commercial and other exhibits, magician, stingrays, Sky Trek Kids Zone, strolling acts and much more

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

HOURS: Gates open 5 p.m.; exhibit buildings close 11 p.m.; grounds and carnival close midnight

ADMISSION: $12 general, $7 for children 7 to 12 and seniors 65 and older, free for 6 and younger

WHERE: From Highway 99, exit at Fulkerth Road in Turlock and head east. For fairgrounds parking, turn right on Soderquist Road, or go past Soderquist for more parking; $8 per vehicle.

FREE BUSES: Local bus systems that serve the Turlock Transit Center are offering free rides throughout the fair. Passengers can transfer at the center to a free shuttle to the nearby fairgrounds.

INFORMATION: www.stancofair.com, 209-668-1333