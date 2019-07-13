Turlock

What’s happening Sunday at the Stanislaus County Fair

Ring of Fire ride at the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock, Calif., Friday, July 12, 2019.
Ring of Fire ride at the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock, Calif., Friday, July 12, 2019. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Sunday, July 14, is the third day of the 2019 Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock. Admission is free until 3 p.m., courtesy of Fox 40.

VARIETY FREE STAGE: Ulices Chaidez, 8:30 p.m.

ARENA: Hispanic Rodeo, 6:30 p.m.

LIVESTOCK AREA HIGHLIGHT: Replacement Heifer Sale, 2 p.m.

WHAT ELSE DAILY: Carnival, food booths, 4-H and FFA activities, commercial and other exhibits, magician, stingrays, Sky Trek Kids Zone, strolling acts and much more

HOURS: Gates open noon.; exhibit buildings close 11 p.m.; grounds and carnival close midnight

ADMISSION: $12 general, $7 for children 7 to 12 and seniors 65 and older, free for 6 and younger

WHERE: From Highway 99, exit at Fulkerth Road in Turlock and head east. For fairgrounds parking, turn right on Soderquist Road, or go past Soderquist for more parking; $8 per vehicle.

FREE BUSES: Local bus systems that serve the Turlock Transit Center are offering free rides throughout the fair. Passengers can transfer at the center to a free shuttle to the nearby fairgrounds.

INFORMATION: www.stancofair.com, 209-668-1333

