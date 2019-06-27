Boy, 8, fatally struck by vehicle while riding scooter in Turlock

Respect: Bicyclists, motorists share responsibility An increasing number of Californians are using bicycles as a mode of transportation. The California Highway Patrol's Facebook page @chp encourages all road users, including motorists and bicyclists, to respect each other. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An increasing number of Californians are using bicycles as a mode of transportation. The California Highway Patrol's Facebook page @chp encourages all road users, including motorists and bicyclists, to respect each other.

An 8-year-old boy died Wednesday evening after he was struck by a vehicle near Turlock Junior High School.

The boy was riding a scooter on Panorama Avenue, crossing Christoffersen Parkway, when he was hit by a vehicle at about 7:22 p.m.

According to a news release, police received several 911 calls at that time regarding the incident.

“Officers, firefighters and EMS all arrived within minutes of the reported collision,” the release said. “First responders worked together to provide emergency medical care to the child, who was struck by the vehicle, while protecting the scene so that a thorough and complete investigation could take place.”

The child was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities said it appears the driver of a Toyota sedan, an 18-year-old female, was heading west on West Christoffersen Parkway approaching Panorama Avenue when the collision occurred. The boy, riding a scooter, was crossing West Christoffersen southbound when the car hit him.

The driver was not impaired and speed does not appear to be a factor, police said. Nobody else was hurt.

“The Turlock Police Department sends our condolences to the family of all those involved in this tragic incident,” Captain Miguel Pacheco said in the release. “ The Turlock Police Department will continue to do our best to reduce these incidents from occurring as we work with the public to educate them about safe driving and pedestrian habits.”