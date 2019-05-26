A fun day with first responders at the Stanislaus fairgrounds in Turlock

See lights, smoke bombs, helicopters at public safety fair People came out to meet law enforcement Saturday afternoon May 25, 2019 at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Family Fun Day that was held at the fairgrounds in Turlock, Calif. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK People came out to meet law enforcement Saturday afternoon May 25, 2019 at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Family Fun Day that was held at the fairgrounds in Turlock, Calif.

It was all fun and games for first responders Saturday at the Stanislaus County Fairground in Turlock when they invited the community out for the Public Safety Family Fun day.

From a dunk tank to K9 demonstrations, the free, four-hour event was a chance for families to meet the county’s law-enforcement, fire and emergency medical service providers.

Attendees could climb on firetrucks, sit on police motorcycles and see smoke bombs go off and the Sutter Health Critical Care Network helicopter lift off.

Among the participating departments and units were the Sheriff’s Department bomb squad and dive team, Ceres Police Department SWAT team, American Medical Response, the California Highway Patrol, the Stanislaus County Police Activities League, the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District, Stanislaus County Probation and the county Office of Education.