Officer’s Turlock home burglarized, suspect seen wearing uniform, bullet-proof vest

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man believed to have burglarized a law enforcement officer’s Turlock home has been seen around town wearing the officer’s uniform and bulletproof vest.

The suspect, who also stole firearms, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a press release from the Turlock Police Department.

The burglary occurred at the officer’s home in northeast Turlock between May 3 and May 7, according to Turlock Police spokeswoman Deandra Wiley. She would not say which agency the officer works for, just that it is an “allied agency.”

Items stolen include two bulletproof vests with Velcro removable patches that read “Sheriff,” “DEA,” and “Police,” a black Kevlar helmet, two handguns and a rifle.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At 1 a.m. on May 8 a suspicious man was captured on a surveillance camera checking for unlocked vehicles in the 4000 block of North Berkeley Avenue.

The man was wearing a bullet proof vest with “Sheriff” on the front and back, along with a green uniform shirt and green hat.

At about 12:38 a.m. May 10 the same man was was again captured on a surveillance camera, this time about a mile away in the 1800 block of Alex Way. He was wearing the same bullet proof vest and a green uniform shirt.

Turlock police warn not to approach the suspect if you see him but call 911 from a safe location.

Turlock police advise anyone who is unsure whether they are being contacted by a legitimate law enforcement officer to call 911 and confirm with a dispatcher. Citizens may also ask to see the officer’s police identification.

The Turlock Police Department is asking anyone with information about the identity of the suspect to call Turlock Police Dispatch at 209-668-1200.

Anyone who may have the suspect on video is encouraged to call Crime Analyst Deandra Wiley at 209-664-7329.

You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668- 5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us, you can remain anonymous.



