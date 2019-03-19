Turlock 7th-grader subject of racial slurs, threats

A man made racial slurs to a Turlock 7th-grader walking to school Tuesday morning, then threatened her with a knife, according to the Turlock Unified School District.
The incident occurred on Hawkeye Avenue, on the north side of Dutcher Middle School, at about 7:30 a.m.
The student reported to a campus supervisor that an adult male on a bicycle approached her and made ethnic slurs towards her. The man also brandished a knife and made threatening comments, according to the district.
No additional information about what was said was available early Tuesday afternoon.
Turlock Police Department was contacted and began searching the area for the suspect, who was described as wearing a black hat and sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Dutcher office or Turlock Police Department at 209-668-1200.
