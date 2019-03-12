Turlock

Turlock bicyclist seriously injured after he’s struck by big rig on Lander Avenue

By Erin Tracy

March 12, 2019 11:38 AM

Turlock Fire responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Lander Ave near Greenway on Monday evening March 11, 2019. One Patient was transported with major injuries.
A 56-year-old Turlock man suffered major injuries Monday night when he was hit by a big rig while riding his bicycle in the country.

The bicyclist, George Rohani, was westbound on Greenway Avenue at 5:47 p.m. when he was struck by a big rig that was heading north on Lander Avenue, south of Turlock, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Ming Hsu. There are stop signs for traffic on Greenway but not for traffic on Lander.

The driver of the big rig, 44-year-old Paulo Reis, of Los Banos, saw Rohani, braked and turned to the left, but couldn’t avoid hitting him.

Hsu said the big rig was traveling approximately 15 mph when it hit Rohani.

Rohani suffered major injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Modesto.

Reis, who was not injured, stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

