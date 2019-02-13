Turlock woman in critical condition after hit and run

Turlock Police are looking for anyone who might have witnessed a hit and run collision on the edge of town that left a 33-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night.
Officers were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on South Washington Road, near railroad tracks south of West Main Street, at about 8:40 p.m., said Lt. James Silveira.
A woman was found suffering major injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Her condition was not known Wednesday afternoon.
Silveira said, “At this time we do not have any suspect vehicle description” so investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision to call Turlock Police Officer Mike Simbalenko at 209-668-6523.
