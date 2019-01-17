Country music’s Clay Walker first act slated for Stanislaus fair this summer

The Stanislaus County Fair on Thursday made its first concert-lineup announcement: country artist Clay Walker.
Walker, known for hits including “Fall,” “She Won’t Be Lonely Long,” “Live Until I Die” and “Like We Never Said Goodbye,” will perform Wednesday, July 17, on the Variety Free Stage. The Turlock fair opens Friday, July 12, for a 10-day run.
“We are very excited to announce Clay Walker for our 2019 lineup,” fair spokeswoman Adrenna Alkhas said in a news release. He performed at the fair in 2011, she said, “and is sure to be a crowd-pleasing hit for country music fans.”
Walker’s show is hosted by radio station Kat Country 103.3. It’s free with fair admission.
The performer first topped the Billboard country singles chart in 1993 with “What’s it to You.” In 1994, he was an Academy of Country Music Awards nominee for new male vocalist of the year and an American Music Awards nominee for favorite country new artist. Over his career, he has had four platinum albums, two certified gold albums and 11 No. 1 singles, the fair’s news release said.
In 1996, Walker was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. “If you’d asked me when I was diagnosed that first day if I would still be alive, I would have said ‘No’ because that’s what the doctor’s said,” he says in the bio on his website. “Here I am, and actually I’m probably healthier than I was (when I was diagnosed).”
Walker established a charity organization, Band Against MS. Though his condition is now contained by medication, he carries the fight to find a cure for all battling MS, the fair release said.
