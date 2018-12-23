Turlock motorcyclist suffers fatal injuries after colliding with a pickup on Fulkerth

A 39-year-old man was killed early Saturday night after the motorcycle he was riding collided with the back of a pickup near the Countryside Plaza in Turlock.
Michael Beede, of Turlock, died at a Modesto hospital after rescuers attempted life-saving measures after he was found down on the ground.
At 6:08 p.m., a 39-year-old Modesto man was driving his Chevrolet pickup east on Fulkerth Road and making a left turn onto the on-ramp of northbound Highway 99. Beede, who was heading west on Fulkerth, clipped the back of the pickup.
Beede, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from his motorcycle. No injuries were sustained the occupant of the pickup, and he is cooperating with investigators.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The Turlock Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team has not yet determined who was at fault or the cause of the accident. However, the preliminary investigation indicate speed may have played a factor.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to call Officer Mike Simbalenko (209) 668-5550 ext. 6723. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-6523 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
Comments