Candlelight vigils in Modesto and Turlock honor people who died homeless

Close to 200 people gathered at candlelight vigils to honor 40 women and men who died homeless in Stanislaus County this year.
The Friday night events in Modesto and Turlock were part of the 29th annual National Homeless Persons Memorial Day. It is held on the winter solstice, the longest night of the year, to emphasize what people face on the streets.
The first vigil took place just after sunset outside the We Care shelter in Turlock. It was for people who died in and near the city in 2018.
Two hours later, all of the county’s deceased homeless were remembered outside the Modesto Gospel Mission. It preaches the Christian faith but invited speakers and singers from Buddhist, Jewish and Native American spiritual traditions.
The sponsors included the Salvation Army. Captain Dwaine Breazeale of its Modesto Citadel Corps recalled how Jesus Christ aided the afflicted during his time on Earth.
“You came to give a warm welcome to the lost, those who are orphaned, abandoned and destitute,” he said. “... Help us to be your hands to clothe, to feed and to shelter them.”
