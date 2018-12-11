What Turlock robbers found when they opened bank deposit bag they stole

Three men must have been disappointed when they opened a bank bag they took during a robbery Monday, only to find it empty.

The trio entered the AT&T Store at 2201 Fulkerth Road in Turlock a little after 7:30 p.m. Monday, Police Department spokesman Sgt. Russell Holeman said Tuesday morning. Though no gun was shown, one of them with his hand in his pocket indicated he was armed.

The men took headphones — the quantity was unavailable Tuesday morning — and a bank deposit bag, which had nothing in it, Holeman said. The store was to close at 8 p.m.

Two of the men wore dark clothing, the third a white hoodie, Holeman said. Two of the men were described as thin and about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. The third was described as thin and 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call Turlock police at 209-668-5550 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or by downloading the P3 app on a mobile device.