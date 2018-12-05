Turlock police release names of three killed in crash

The three men killed early Sunday in a crash in Turlock have been identified by police as Stockton residents Angel Munoz, 19, Sean Acosta, 20, and Kurtis Acosta, 19.
“There are no new updates or details on the collision, other than speed was a factor and the vehicle was traveling south on Golden State (Boulevard) and was not turning onto Golden State from Geer Road as some people have speculated,” Turlock Police Department spokesman Sgt. Russell Holeman said in an email Wednesday.
The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Golden State. For undetermined reasons, the car went off the right-hand side of the road and hit a tree in a sidewalk planting bed, tearing it out. It then hit a landscaping area in front of Prime Shine Express, taking out a light post and the car wash’s sign.
The impact ejected Munoz from the car. Employees of 10 Minute Lube ‘N Oil, just south of Prime Shine, said he was thrown onto their property. Investigators have not yet concluded which of the three men was driving, Holeman said Wednesday. Nor have police indicated if alcohol or drugs factored in the crash
The Record in Stockton reported that Sean Acosta was a student at California State University, Sacramento; Kurtis Acosta was a 2017 graduate of Weston Ranch High School; and Munoz was a 2017 graduate of Aspire Langston Hughes Academy.
Two gofundme.com accounts — one for the Acosta brothers, the other for Munoz — were created to help cover funeral expenses.
The three men were with friends at a party in Turlock when they made a run to a store, The Record reported. They called a friend to say they were lost and ask for directions, but they never joined him.
