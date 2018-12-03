Single-vehicle crash kills three in Turlock

Three people died in a single-car crash in Turlock late Saturday or early Sunday, police said Monday.
The accident occurred near the intersection of Golden State Boulevard and Geer Road, Turlock Police Capt. Miguel Pacheco said in an interview at the Turlock Police Department on Monday morning.
The car first hit at least one tree in a sidewalk planting bed, tearing it out. It then hit a landscaping area in front of Prime Shine Express, taking out a lightpost and the car wash’s sign. The impact ejected one occupant, Pacheco said. Two other adults in the car also died as a result of the crash.
The intersection was closed for several hours after the accident was reported.
Police expect to release additional details later today. We will update this story..
