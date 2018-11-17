Apparent butane tank fire sends man to the hospital, destroys home in Turlock

An apparent butane tank fire sent one man to the hospital and destroyed a home in south Turlock on Friday night.
Around 6 p.m., the Turlock Fire Department received a call for a residential structure fire on the 200 block of Angelus Street off of Lander Avenue. When crews arrived the home was fully involved.
A man was taken by ambulance to the hospital with burns on his arms, legs and face from what emergency medical personnel on the scene categorized as a butane tank fire. Air ambulance was initially requested to transport the victim, but was denied due to low visibility from the ongoing wildfire smoke in the region.
The condition and identity of the victim has not been released. According to Turlock Fire the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
