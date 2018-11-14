Health concerns close Stanislaus State campuses in Turlock, Stockton

California State University, Stanislaus, announced Wednesday that it has closed its Turlock campus and its satellite campus in Stockton because of the smoke from the Camp Fire, which has spread over much of Northern California.
“All offices are closed and no events are being held,” Stanislaus State President Ellen Junn said in a statement. “All classes, including online classes, and campus activities planned for today are canceled.”
Junn wrote that Wellness Works on the Stockton campus remains open, and the Child Development Center on the Turlock campus remains open until parents can pick up their children. The food distribution scheduled at the Stockton campus Thursday will be rescheduled, according to the statement.
“Air quality could be impacted for many days to come and will be variable and unpredictable,” Junn wrote. “... We will continue to monitor the air quality and will provide an update later this evening.”
The Camp Fire started Thursday near the Butte County town of Paradise about 90 miles north of Sacramento and has burned more 135,000 acres and is at 35 percent containment. The fire has destroyed about 9,000 homes and other buildings and has claimed 48 lives.
Smoke from the fire has covered much of Northern California.
