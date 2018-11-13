Turlock mayoral candidate Bates arrested on suspicion of DUI

Former Turlock Mayor Brad Bates — who also was a candidate for mayor in the Nov. 6 election — was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police.
A Turlock officer observed Bates turn into the oncoming traffic lane as Bates made a left turn from Lander Avenue onto West Main Street just before 8 p.m.
Sgt. Russ Holeman — a Police Department spokesman — provided this account:
The officer who stopped Bates for the Vehicle Code violation smelled alcohol on his breath. Police conducted field sobriety tests and took Bates to a hospital where blood was drawn to check his blood alcohol level. Bates was booked at the county jail on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI.
Holeman said Bates told officers that he had had a couple of glasses of wine. He said Bates was very cooperative.
“I’m old enough to know better,” Bates, 67, said in a Monday evening phone interview. “It was very serious and an embarrassing error in judgment on my part. ... It’s very unfortunate and very regrettable.”
Bates said he spent several hours in custody before he was released.
Bates said he was returning home after seeing a movie by himself and stopping to have a couple of glasses of wine. He declined Monday evening to say more because he not yet retained an attorney.
He served as Turlock’s mayor from 1982 to 1990. He was one of four candidates running for mayor in the Nov. 6 election.
Longtime Councilwoman Amy Bublak has declared victory in the mayor’s race. The unofficial results show her with 7,483 votes compared with 5,898 for Bates and 5,875 for Mayor Gary Soiseth, who was running for his second term. Jaime Franco, who unsuccessfully ran for City Council in 2016, was in fourth place with 799 votes.
