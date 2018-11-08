Stanislaus County Fair announces 2019 schedule

The dates for next year’s Stanislaus County Fair were announced Thursday.
The fair has been scheduled to run from Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 21.
“We had a very successful 2018 Fair and we are looking at different ways to bring a new and exciting fair next year to the community while keeping true to our traditions,” Matt Cranford, chief executive officer for the Stanislaus County Fair, said in a news release.
New in 2019 are duck races, and returning will be the empowHER Lounge, Baby Care Center, live entertainment and more.
For more information about the Stanislaus County Fair, visit www.stancofair.com.
