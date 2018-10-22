Home on court known for Christmas displays damaged by fire

A home on a court in Turlock known for its fantastic Christmas displays was damaged by fire and four people were displaced Sunday evening.
The Turlock Fire Department responded to the working structure fire in the 2500 block of Teresa Court at about 6:45 p.m.
Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from an attached garage that was spreading into the home and threatening neighboring houses and nearby vehicles, according to a press release from the Turlock Fire Department.
While there were initial reports someone was trapped inside the home, upon arriving on scene, firefighters learned everyone escaped before they got there.
Turlock firefighters, with the assistance from surrounding agencies, started by attacked the fire with a large diameter hose line from the exterior, then entered the home and continued battling the blaze from the inside.
“The coordinated actions of both interior and exterior crews held the majority of the fire to the garage and prevented major fire damage and loss to the remainder of the house and the occupants’ personal belongings,” the press release reads.
Due to the other emergency calls within the city at the same time as the fire, including an injury accident on Highway 99, several surrounding fire agencies were requested to assist in battling the blaze.
Two adults and two children were displaced by the fire but declined assistance from Red Cross, according to Capt. Kevin Tidwell.
Every year residents of Teresa Court along with some nearby streets go all out with Christmas displays, coordinating themes like “The Grinch” and “Star Wars”.
