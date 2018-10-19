As victims identified, more details are released in Turlock double homicide

Two men found shot to death along Fulkerth Road in Turlock on Thursday were identified Friday as Alexis Jimenez, 20, and Ismael Arteaga, 23, both from Delhi.

The men were found dead inside a vehicle that was in the left turn lane to southbound Highway 99 at 2:13 a.m.

The vehicle had been shot at more than five times and many of the bullets hit the victims, said Sgt. Russ Holeman.

Two motorist who called 911 were believed to have come upon the scene within minutes of the shooting. One of them stopped and approached the vehicle to find both victims with “obvious signs of death,” Holeman said.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on the homicides is encouraged to call Detective Brandon Bertram at 209-664-7323. People also can call the Turlock police tip line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us. Tips also may be made to Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers, 209-521-4636, and may be eligible for a cash reward.