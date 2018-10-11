Turlock readers squeeze into their county library branch. A fix could be coming

Users of the Turlock branch of the Stanislaus County Library can get an update Tuesday, Oct. 16, on longstanding plans to expand it.
County officials will present conceptual drawings and other details on the expansion of the Minaret Avenue branch at a 6 p.m. meeting at Covenant Village.
The branch opened in 1968, when Turlock had about 13,000 people, and was designed for a population of 30,000. The city hit that mark in 1983 and now has about 73,000 residents.
Cost estimates for the various options are still being prepared in advance of the meeting, said Patricia Hill Thomas, chief operations officer for the county.
The meeting will feature ideas from WRNS Studio Architects, the San Francisco-based firm hired for the design. Friends of the Turlock Library will take part.
The building has about 10,000 square feet for bookshelves and other furnishings but no separate space for events, such as children’s story times.
Project supporters seem to agree that the current location, on the east edge of downtown Turlock, is ideal. Past discussions have been about either adding a second story or expanding on a single floor.
The meeting will be in Berg Hall at Covenant Village, 2125 N. Olive Ave. People planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Monday at 209-558-7801 or pboardrow@stanlibrary.org.
The Turlock branch is one of 13 sites for the county library. Only the Salida and Hughson branches have adequate space, according to a plan completed in 2017.
Library operations are funded mostly by a special sales tax of 1/8 of 1 percent approved by county voters through June 2030. Capital projects would be funded by other public and private sources.
