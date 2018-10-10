Turlock man, 35, arrested for allegedly assaulting teen girlfriend

A 35-year-old man was arrested by Turlock police Tuesday on suspicion of beating up his 17-year-old girlfriend.
The incident occurred last month in the 300 block of Mitchell Avenue.
Sgt. Russell Holeman said the girl had been staying with the suspect for about a week and that he was getting her high and providing her with drugs.
During an argument between the two on Sept. 26 the suspect allegedly assaulted her, leaving bruises on her torso and extremities. He also pushed her, causing her to fall on a glass bong, which broke and cut her back, Holeman said.
Turlock police could not immediately locate the suspect, Thomas Paul Reed, following the incident so a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Holeman said officers got information he was staying in the 2900 block of Andre Lane and found him in the area Tuesday afternoon.
Reed was arrested on suspicion of child abuse, domestic violence and statutory rape.
