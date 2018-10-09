Turlock can hear from council, mayor hopefuls Thursday

Turlock residents can hear from the City Council and mayoral candidates on the Nov. 6 ballot at a League of Women Voters forum Thursday night.
The event is at the Walnut Elementary Education Center, 4219 N. Walnut Ave., and it starts at 6 p.m. with the council candidates. The mayoral candidates start at 7:30 p.m. The event is open to the public, and tickets are not required.
The mayor is elected by citywide vote, and the four council members are elected by district. Districts 1 and 3 will be on November ballot. District 1 covers southeast Turlock, while District 3 covers the northeast.
League of Women Voters of Stanislaus County board member Arlene Ison said all of the candidates have said they will attend. Candidates will give opening and closing statements and answer audience questions in between.
The District 1 candidates are Nicole Larson, Forrest White, Jon Boulos and Autumn Salazar. Logan Sisco has dropped out and said he is endorsing Larson. District 1 Councilman Mathew Jacob is not running for re-election.
The District 3 candidates are incumbent Bill DeHart and Andrew Nosrati.
Mayor Gary Soiseth is being challenged by Councilwoman Amy Bublak, former Mayor Brad Bates and former council candidate Jaime Franco.
