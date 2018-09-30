Turlock firefighters knock down Lander Ave. blaze that damaged 3 buildings, tires

Fire spread from the exterior of a Lander Avenue building and stored tires to two other buildings before being extinguished Saturday afternoon, the Turlock Fire Department reported.
Crews were dispatched to a report of a structure fire on the 300 block of Lander at about 5:20 p.m. They found an outbuilding and a large accumulation of tires burning.
A tire shop and a vacant home were immediately threatened and soon caught fire, the department said in a news release. Crews knocked down the main fire and quickly extinguished the house and tire shop. No injuries were reported.
“First due firefighters aggressively attacked and extinguished the main body of the fire, while incoming companies knocked down fire on all exposures,” Chief Robert Talloni said in the news release.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Fire Marshal Mark Gomez at 209-669-2119 or mgomez@turlock.ca.us.
Turlock Fire was assisted at the scene by the Ceres Fire Department, Turlock Police Department, American Medical Response, Pacific Gas & Electric and Turlock Irrigation District.
