Person struck and killed by train off downtown Turlock

A person was struck by a train and killed just off downtown Turlock early Saturday evening.
Turlock Police were initially called for a vehicle versus train just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When crews arrived they discovered a body under the train, but no automobile was visible.
Through traffic was blocked across several streets in downtown Turlock as the train was stopped on the tracks while law enforcement investigated. The cross streets from just south of Fulkerth Road to Marshall Street were all closed across Golden State Boulevard.
The victim had not been identified and no further information on the accident is available at this time.
The incident came at a time when Turlock first responders were stretched thin fighting a fire less than half a mile away on the 300 block of Lander Avenue. The exterior blaze spread to two structures, including a tire shop at the corner of Lander and High streets. No injuries were reported.
