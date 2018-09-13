Customer hurt in Turlock bank robbery. Subjects at large.

A customer suffered a minor injury Wednesday afternoon when three males robbed the Rabobank branch at 2190 W. Monte Vista Ave. in Turlock.
The robbery occurred at about 4:45 p.m., Turlock police Sgt. Russell Holeman said. The three subjects wore masks and/or hoodies, he said, so there are no physical descriptions. It was a “takeover-style” robbery, Holeman said, and the customer was injured when pushed to the floor.
One of the robbers had what appears in surveillance images to be a rifle, the sergeant said, and the other two had handguns.
“They fled in a red pickup, which we located within 15 minutes parked a short distance away. It had been reported stolen from out of the area,” Holeman said.
Police are asking the public to report seeing any suspicious people or vehicles in the area, because the way the truck was left — roadside with engine still running and doors open — likely drew some attention. West Monte Vista and Four Seasons Drive was an odd place to leave the truck, Holeman said, because there’s a strawberry field on one side and a gated community on the other.
Police have one report from a resident that a white pickup was parked in the area for a period of time.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Turlock police at 209-668-5550 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or by downloading the P3 app on a mobile device.
