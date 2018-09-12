Turlock man faces kidnap charges after trying to grab woman from sidewalk, police say

A Turlock man faces charges including kidnapping after trying to abduct a female pedestrian from a sidewalk early Wednesday morning, police reported.
The victim, a 37-year-old, called 911 at about 2 a.m., Turlock police Sgt. Russell Holeman said. She was walking home in the area of Hawkeye Avenue and Geer Road. A man got out of a red van, grabbed her and tried to force her into the vehicle, Holeman said.
She was able to break free, and the man got back into the van and followed her. He got back out of the van, this time brandishing a large knife, Holeman said. “The victim was calling 911 during this time, and when he realized she was on the phone, he got in the van and left.”
The victim gave a vehicle description to the dispatcher, and officers located the van on Geer Road and conducted a traffic stop. The occupant, 20-year-old Rafael Galvan, was positively identified by the victim.
The victim does not know Galvan, who faces charges of kidnapping and brandishing a weapon other than a firearm, Holeman said.
Comments