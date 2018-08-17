Attic fire spreads through Turlock house, displaces residents

An attic fire spread through the majority of a single-story house early Friday, displacing three residents who escaped the blaze.
The fire was reported about 3:15 a.m. at the home in the 2600 block of Dels Lane, a few blocks south of Stanislaus State University in Turlock.
The first firefighters who arrived found flames and smoke coming out from the home’s roof, according to a news release from the Turlock Fire Department.
Officials said the firefighters launched an offensive interior attack on the blaze and located the attic fire, which had spread throughout the home and its garage.
The residents and their pets got out of the burning home before firefighters arrived. Red Cross officials were called to the scene to help the displaced residents find a temporary place to stay.
Officials said 19 firefighters were called to respond to the fire, including a squad and a battalion chief from the Ceres Fire Department.
The Turlock Irrigation District was called to scene to secure utility lines; Turlock police assisted with traffic control; and American Medical Response medics examined firefighters after they battled the blaze. No injuries were reported.
Investigators had not determined the cause the fire.
