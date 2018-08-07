Man accused a shopper of eyeing his wife. Now he faces felony charges.

Turlock police are looking for a man who committed aggravated assault on a shopper late last month.
The incident occurred the evening of July 30 at the Walmart on Fulkerth Road, Turlock police spokesman Sgt. Russell Holeman said Tuesday. The victim had been shopping with his wife and was outside the store when the unidentified suspect approached him, accused him of looking at the suspect’s wife and attacked him, Holeman said.
The suspect “punched the male victim in the face and kicked him after he had fallen to the ground,” according to a Facebook post on the Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers page. “The victim sustained a broken nose and a subconjunctival hemorrhage in his left eye.”
The injuries were not life-threatening, Holeman said, but were serious enough that the attacker will face felony charges of battery causing great bodily harm.
An ambulance was called to the scene, but the victim chose to go to a hospital on his own, Holeman said. The suspect ran away.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Turlock police at 209-668-5550 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or by downloading the P3 app on a mobile device.
