Crews battle blaze at Turlock home

Occupants and pets escaped injury Tuesday morning in a house fire on the 4200 block of Jasmine Court in Turlock.
The fire was spotted at about 6 a.m. and a neighbor called 911. It appears to have begun in an extension built at the rear of the six-bedroom home.
There was no word immediately available on how many people were displaced. The Red Cross was on scene.
At about 8 a.m., Turlock Fire Department spokesman Capt. Kevin Tidwell said the fire was under control. Turlock, Ceres and Modesto crews remained on scene.
