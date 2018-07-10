Watch as fire crews battle Turlock house fire

Turlock

Crews battle blaze at Turlock home

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

July 10, 2018 08:16 AM

Occupants and pets escaped injury Tuesday morning in a house fire on the 4200 block of Jasmine Court in Turlock.

The fire was spotted at about 6 a.m. and a neighbor called 911. It appears to have begun in an extension built at the rear of the six-bedroom home.

There was no word immediately available on how many people were displaced. The Red Cross was on scene.

At about 8 a.m., Turlock Fire Department spokesman Capt. Kevin Tidwell said the fire was under control. Turlock, Ceres and Modesto crews remained on scene.

