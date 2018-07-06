Turlock Police identify suspect in fatal shooting of teen

Turlock Police have identified a suspect in the deadly shooting of a Turlock teen last month.
Richard Lee Short III was gunned down at a home in the 300 block of Mitchell Avenue on June 11.
Investigators identified Jeffrey Chandler, 18, as a suspect in the shooting and issued a warrant for his arrest for involuntary manslaughter.
Chandler may be staying with family members, according to Turlock Police.
Turlock Detectives ask that anyone with information call Detective Paul Inderbitzen at 209-668-6551. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
Tips also can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.
