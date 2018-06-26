Early morning fence fire spreads to two Turlock homes

Turlock firefighters fought a fence fire that quickly spread to two nearby residences early Tuesday morning.
At 1:38 a.m. the Turlock Fire Department was called for a fence on fire on the 800 block of South Minaret Avenue in south Turlock, according to a press release. When crews arrived they found the rear of an occupied residence had caught fire and ignited a second occupied residence. Two large palm trees on an adjoining lot also caught fire in the blaze. The incident was then upgraded to a working structure fire.
Fire crews aggressively attacked the blazes and were able to contain much of the fire damage to the primary residence and prevent it from progressing further in the second residence. The primary building suffered extensive damage, according to Turlock Fire. No injuries were reported, but two adjoining residences suffered minor to moderate damage, leaving one person displaced.
The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes and crews remained on scene for about three hours to stop hot spots, investigate and mop up. Turlock Fire responded with three engines, Squad 32, one battalion chief and the Turlock Fire Chief. The Ceres Fire Department provided assistance with one engine company and a battalion chief. Additional responding agencies included AMR, TID and PG&E.
During this time, a second working structure fire was reported in the 900 block of Fifth Street in Turlock. Turlock Rural Fire Department, Ceres Fire Department and the Turlock Fire Chief all responded to that incident.
