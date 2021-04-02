Here’s what’s next in case of Oakdale doctor accused of sexual exploitation

Dr. Mark Cook has been accused by the Medical Board of California of molesting his seven-year-old step daughter among other accusations. He works at Oakdale Family Medicine in Oakdale, California. jalopez@modbee.com

The Oakdale doctor whose medical license is at stake over accusations he molested his step-daughter and prescribed her and her mother dangerous combinations and dosages of drugs has requested a hearing to present his defense.

The allegations against Mark Cook were brought by the State Attorney General’s Office of behalf of the State Medical Board in October.

Oakdale Police investigated Cook in 2017 and submitted to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office an arrest affidavit for the charge of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, but the DA declined to file.

The accusations brought against him by the AGs office can only affect his medical license, which could be suspended or permanently revoked if they are founded.

Cook’s Berkeley-based attorney Robert Hahn filed a Notice of Defense in December, prompting the scheduling of an administrative court hearing for the parties to present their cases.

They are scheduled to meet privately in August to try to reach a settlement. If they don’t, a hearing before an administrative law judge is scheduled to take place between Sept. 27 and Oct. 1.

If the hearing is held, the judge will draft a proposed decision for the Medical Board, which can reduce or increase any penalties proposed.

Cook, who works at Oakdale Family Medicine, maintains his medical license while the case is litigated. He has previously declined to comment for this story and his attorney Hahn said in an email, “it is my policy not to comment to the press on any active client matters.”

Cook is accused of sexual exploitation and sexual misconduct as well as gross negligence and repeated negligent acts related to the drugs he prescribed his then-wife and stepdaughter without proper diagnoses or monitoring, and dishonesty for statements he made during the investigations that were contradicted by other medical professionals.

The alleged offenses took place from 2015 to 2017, starting around the time the girl was 7-years-old.

