Stockton man, woman arrested in connection with Oakdale Motel 6 shooting

Two people from Stockton have been arrested and charged in connection with an October shooting at a Motel 6 that left one man injured, police said Friday.

Amanda Cumming, 29, faces charges including attempted murder, robbery, conspiracy and prostitution. Her alleged accomplice, 30-year-old Stephen DeLaTorre, faces pandering and conspiracy charges.

Around 2:50 a.m. Oct. 23, Oakdale Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots and screaming heard near the Motel 6 on F Street, according to a release. There they found a 55-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man told police a woman stole his money and shot him after he tried chasing her. She then took off in a blue 4-door sedan driven by someone else, according to police.

The shooting victim was treated for his injuries at a nearby hospital and released.

Police used social media accounts believed to be related to human trafficking activities to identify Cumming and DeLaTorre, according to the release.

DeLaTorre was arrested Thursday in Stockton during a traffic stop, and Cumming was arrested early Friday at a Stockton hotel. Both are being held at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.

At the time of the release, police had not recovered the weapon used in the shooting.

Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Chelsie Stilwell at 209-847-2231, call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or text Crime Stoppers at 274637.