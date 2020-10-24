Man shot near Motel 6 in Oakdale in alleged robbery; police seek female shooter

Oakdale Police Department

A man was shot after an alleged robbery near the Motel 6 in Oakdale, according to police.

Oakdale Police were called early Friday at 2:49 a.m. to respond to the area of the motel, at 825 E. F St., for reports of gunshots and yelling. According to a press release from the police department, when officers arrived they found a 55-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man told police a woman had allegedly attempted to steal his money. Police said he then chased her to get the money back and during an altercation, he was shot. The woman then reportedly left in a four-door blue sedan. No other description of the woman was provided.

The male victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition and expected to recover. Investigators are looking for possible witnesses to help identify and locate the alleged shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakdale Police at 209-847-2231 or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637.

