Oakdale mayor resigning mid-term. What he has planned next

Modesto Bee file

Oakdale’s mayor J.R. McCarty announced Friday he will be moving out of the city and therefore resigning from his position midway through his term.

“It has been a tremendous privilege to serve the wonderful community of Oakdale as its mayor and, previously, as a council M=member”, McCarty said in a press release. “Recently, my wife and I purchased a home outside the city limits that we are currently remodeling. We plan to reside there some time after the first of the year.”

He is resigning effective Dec. 31.

McCarty served as a city council member from 2014 to 2018, when he succeeded long-time Mayor Pat Paul after she decided not to run again.

The City Council has 60 days from the date of McCarty’s resignation to either call a special election or appoint someone to fill the remainder of his term, which expires November 2022.

Two of the city council seats were just decided during the Nov. 3 election. Newcomer Fred Smith was elected along with Ericka Chiara, who was appointed to the council in 2018, after her predecessor moved out of the city. Four other candidates were in the running.

McCarty did not immediately respond to an email from The Bee seeking information about when he decided to move or whether he or the rest of the council had someone in mind to replace him.

A press release from the city said McCarty, along with the rest of the city council, has been a “champion for improving our streets and roads and strengthening public safety.”

“Additionally, he advocated for fiscal conservative practices that have helped ... increase the city’s general fund reserves to better prepare for economic challenges,” said the release.