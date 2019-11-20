CHP identifies woman badly hurt in crash Sunday east of Oakdale. ‘Still unresponsive’

The California Highway Patrol has identified the woman badly hurt in a head-on collision east of Oakdale on Sunday as Monique Marie Stuart, 38. She suffered major trauma to her head and as of Wednesday morning remains “still unresponsive” at Memorial Medical Center, CHP Officer Thomas Olsen said.

The woman’s Facebook page has her as Monique Marie Weber, with the name Stuart in parentheses. The page and posts by friends say she lives in Ceres, though her residence on file with the Department of Motor Vehicles is in Glencoe in Calaveras County.

The fatal crash on Highway 108 happened about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, roughly three miles east of Lancaster Road between Oakdale and Knights Ferry. It involved a small, 1993 Toyota pickup truck and a 2015 Nissan Rogue compact SUV.

Weber was riding in the pickup, driven by Hormoz Azizpor, 57, of Modesto. They were westbound as Hector Ramos Jose, 83, of Oakdale was driving east in the SUV, crossed the solid center lines on a curve and went into the path of the Toyota. Azizpor died at the scene, and Weber was airlifted to Memorial.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Jose was conscious and alert, complained of chest pain and was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center, CHP Officer Brandon Whittemore said at the scene. The CHP news release on the crash said his injuries were major.