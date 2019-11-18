Driver killed in head-on Highway 108 crash east of Oakdale is identified

Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 108 east of Oakdale on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

The 57-year-old Modesto man killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning on Highway 108 east of Oakdale was identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as Hormoz Azizpor.

As of midmorning Monday, the California Highway Patrol did not have positive identification of Azizpor’s female passenger, who suffered major injuries in the collision and was airlifted from the scene to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.

The crash happened about 8:45 a.m., roughly three miles east of Lancaster Road. It involved a small, 1993 Toyota pickup truck and a 2015 Nissan Rogue compact SUV, CHP Officer Brandon Whittemore said at the scene.

Azizpor was driving west in the pickup. Hector Ramos Jose, 83, of Oakdale was driving east in the SUV when he crossed the solid center lines on a curve and went into the path of the Toyota, Whittemore said.

Azizpor, who was pinned in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at 9:01 a.m., the CHP said in a news release.

About two and a half hours after the crash, he was extricated. The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office van was caught in the backup that extended a couple of miles in each direction until one-way traffic control could be established.

Jose was conscious and alert, complained of chest pain and was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center, Whittemore said. The CHP news release on the crash said his injuries were major.

It appears Azizpor was not properly wearing his lap and shoulder safety restraints, the CHP said. His passenger was, as was Jose.