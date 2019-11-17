Update: One dead, two others injured in Highway 108 head-on wreck near Knights Ferry

A man was killed and two other people were injured in a head-on collision on Highway 108 between Oakdale and Knights Ferry on Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 8:45 a.m., roughly three miles east of Lancaster Road. It involved a small, 1990s-model Toyota pickup truck and a newer-model Nissan Rogue compact SUV, CHP Officer Brandon Whittemore said at the scene.

The pickup, occupied by an adult male driver and his adult female passenger, was heading west. The eastbound SUV, occupied by only its elderly male driver, crossed the solid center lines on a curve and went into the path of the Toyota, Whittemore said. “He said he was just driving and then just felt the impact. He didn’t even realize he went over the lane,” the officer said.

The driver of the pickup died from his injuries and, about two and a half hours after the crash, was extricated. The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office van was caught in the backup that extended a couple of miles in each direction until one-way traffic control could be established. The deceased driver’s identity had not been confirmed at the scene, but Whittemore estimated he was in his late 30s.

The passenger in the pickup, a woman estimated by the officer to be in her late 20s or early 30s, was airlifted from the scene. Whittemore had no word on her condition, but the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page said she suffered head trauma.

The Nissan driver appeared to have only minor injuries, the officer said. He was conscious and alert, complained of chest pain and was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.

The dramatic contrast in injuries to the occupants of the newer SUV vs. the older pickup indicate what a difference safety features can make, Whittemore said. It didn’t appear that airbags deployed in the pickup, he said, but based on the intrusion into the cab, they might not have been enough to save the driver anyway.

Highway 108 was fully reopened at 11:50 a.m., the CHP reported.