Oakdale

Families carve up a real treat for visitors over Halloween weekend

Oakdale

A Halloween display nearly two weeks in the making made its debut Thursday and will remain up through Sunday night.

Oakdale friends Gina Bruederle and Tami Munns are Halloween queens of old-school cool. For about 15 years, they’ve led their husbands, children and friends in a pumpkin-carving tradition that’s grown and grown.

Nearly 300 designs, from sweet to spooky, make up a walk-through display in the front yard of the Munns home, 7667 Rodden Road.

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of Deke Farrow
Deke Farrow
Deke has been an editor and reporter with The Modesto Bee since 1995. He currently does breaking-news, education and human-interest reporting. A Beyer High grad, he studied geology and journalism at UC Davis and CSU Sacramento.
  Comments  