Families carve up a real treat for visitors over Halloween weekend

A Halloween display nearly two weeks in the making made its debut Thursday and will remain up through Sunday night.

Oakdale friends Gina Bruederle and Tami Munns are Halloween queens of old-school cool. For about 15 years, they’ve led their husbands, children and friends in a pumpkin-carving tradition that’s grown and grown.

Nearly 300 designs, from sweet to spooky, make up a walk-through display in the front yard of the Munns home, 7667 Rodden Road.

