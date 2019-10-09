Update: Where in Stanislaus County power shutoff by PG&E is anticipated

SHARE COPY LINK

Pacific Gas & Electric power shutoffs — a proactive measure to avoid wildfires caused by anticipated high winds that could damage equipment — will begin at noon in parts of Stanislaus County, Fire Warden Richard Murdock said Wednesday morning.

Local areas that may be affected, he and PG&E said, are Westley, Grayson, Patterson, Oakdale, Knights Ferry, La Grange, Modesto, Riverbank, Newman, Vernalis and Tracy.

Murdock, director of the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services, provided a list of the number of PG&E customers anticipated to be included in the outages:

Modesto: 1

Westley: 422

Grayson: 278

Newman: 190

Patterson: 149

Oakdale: 113

Vernalis: 76

Tracy: 30

Knights Ferry: 14

La Grange: 4

Riverbank: 1

But residents of River Cove in Riverbank reportedly received a text from PG&E midmorning that the entire neighborhood would be affected.

Customers of the Modesto and Turlock irrigation districts will not be affected, Murdock said. Still, shortly after 8 a.m., TID posted on Facebook, “It’s getting windy outside and although TID is not part of PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs, winds can cause outages. If your power goes out, call our 24 hour Emergency line to report it at 209-883-8301.”

Should MID customers lose power, they’re asked to call 209-526-8222.

The PG&E outage could affect telecommunications, water facilities and schools, according to a briefing that included Stanislaus County OES on Tuesday afternoon.

PG&E is operating a community resource center today during daylight hours at the Westley Hotel, 8615 Highway 33. It will provide restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 people. Stanislaus sheriff’s Deputy Royjindar Singh, who is acting as spokesman for the OES during the shutoff, said the county also is working to set up a CRC somewhere in the Oakdale area, as well.

For customers affected in Tuolumne County, such a center is at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. The noon shutoff there was expected to be countywide, including the communities of Sonora, Groveland, Twain Harte, Jamestown, Tuolumne, Mi Wuk Village, Pinecrest, Columbia, Soulsbyville, Long Barn, Strawberry, Chinese Camp, Cold Springs, Moccasin, Big Oak Flat and Sierra Village.

In the very early afternoon, however, the power remained on, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Andrea Benson told The Bee.

Murdock said Stanislaus OES activated at 8:30 a.m. its Emergency Operations Center to support the community during the power outage.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, PG&E said portions of 34 counties will be affected by the power shutoff. It expected to begin shutoffs just after midnight Tuesday and said outages to communities will come in stages, depending on local timing of the severe wind conditions. First counties affected are in the northern part of the state.

The company has been notifying potentially impacted customers and will continue to do so, via automated calls, texts and emails, it said.

PG&E said it anticipates the weather event will last through midday Thursday, with peak winds forecast from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning and reaching 40 to 55 mph. The National Weather Service predicts wind gusts in the Modesto area of 30 to 35 mph.

According to Tuesday afternoon’s briefing, PG&E anticipates an all clear by about noon Thursday.

But the PG&E news release says that before restoring power, the company must inspect its equipment for damage and make any necessary repairs. “That process cannot begin until the severe weather event has subsided. Given the prolonged period during which the wind event will unfold, and the large number of power line miles that will need to be inspected before restoration, customers are being asked to prepare for an extended outage.”