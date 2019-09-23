Fire hits metal building holding dozens of golf carts at Oakdale Golf and Country Club

Modesto Fire Department

A fire early Monday struck a metal building holding about 80 golf carts at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club.

It was reported just after 1 a.m. at the North Stearns Road property, the Modesto Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The building was “fully involved,” but the fire was controlled with only minor damage to one of the adjacent buildings, the post said.

The cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

The Stanislaus Consolidated FIre Protection District responded with the Modesto department, which provides fire services in the Oakdale area.