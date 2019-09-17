Heavy police presence at Oakdale schools after threat circulates on social media

There was a heavy police presence at Oakdale Junior High School and other campuses in Oakdale on Tuesday after the school district notified police of a potential threat circulating on social media Monday afternoon.

Investigators learned that the post did not originate in Oakdale but that several juveniles were involved in circulating it, including possibly an Oakdale Junior High student, according to Investigative Services Manager Kelly Scott.

He said the threat was not directed at any specific school in Oakdale and was deemed to be not credible. However, extra patrol officers were sent to all the schools out of an abundance of caution.